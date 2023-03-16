D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.