D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 57,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $46.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39.

