Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Update

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,171,600 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 3,344,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,929.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Delivery Hero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Delivery Hero from €75.00 ($80.65) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delivery Hero from €63.00 ($67.74) to €64.00 ($68.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

Featured Stories

