Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

