e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

NYSE:ELF opened at $73.33 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,962.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,046,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 530,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

