Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

