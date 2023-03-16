Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

NYSE EW opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

