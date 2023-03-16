Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

