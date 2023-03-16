ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.82. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 44,677 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
ESSA Pharma Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.
Institutional Trading of ESSA Pharma
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 24.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
