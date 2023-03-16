Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.25% of Evergy worth $34,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evergy Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

