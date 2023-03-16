Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Everi Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Everi stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.39. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Stories

