Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.21

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.21 and traded as low as C$12.04. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$12.55, with a volume of 39,067 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fairfax India from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.