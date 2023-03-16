FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Raised by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,964,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 567,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,307,000 after purchasing an additional 151,671 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 119,868 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $195.30 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

