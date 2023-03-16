Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile



Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

