Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.
Fortive Price Performance
FTV opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
