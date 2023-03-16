Future Fund LLC Sells 418 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Future Fund LLC lowered its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson comprises 0.8% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on HOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

HOG stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

