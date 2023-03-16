Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $683.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 613,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $10,469,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 418,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after buying an additional 385,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after buying an additional 371,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

