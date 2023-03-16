Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
Global Medical REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $618.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $16.47.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
