Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.96

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.96 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.19 ($0.09), with a volume of 16,766,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 19 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Greatland Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 13.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.97. The stock has a market cap of £365.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, insider Clive Latcham sold 5,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £448,000 ($546,008.53). 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

