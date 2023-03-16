Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 461,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 486,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grenke Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of GKSGF opened at 28.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is 25.75. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of 21.56 and a fifty-two week high of 28.25.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

