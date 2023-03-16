Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 461,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 486,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Grenke Trading Up 10.9 %
Shares of GKSGF opened at 28.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is 25.75. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of 21.56 and a fifty-two week high of 28.25.
Grenke Company Profile
