Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.73

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.73 and traded as high as C$12.83. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF shares last traded at C$12.83, with a volume of 31,790 shares traded.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.31.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

