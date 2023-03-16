Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,930 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Hayward worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hayward by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 302,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 13.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,694,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,947.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,265,791 shares of company stock valued at $83,795,211. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

HAYW stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.98. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

