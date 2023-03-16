Herc (NYSE:HRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Herc has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $171.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.95.

Insider Transactions at Herc

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.29 million. Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Herc will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 28,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $4,091,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,668,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,047,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,987.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,079 shares of company stock valued at $67,802,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,105,000 after purchasing an additional 454,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Herc by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $31,318,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Herc by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

