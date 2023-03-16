Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.