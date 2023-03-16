High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
High Tide Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HITI opened at $1.04 on Thursday. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.
High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. Research analysts anticipate that High Tide will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
High Tide Company Profile
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
