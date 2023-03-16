High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

High Tide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $1.04 on Thursday. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. Research analysts anticipate that High Tide will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

High Tide Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in High Tide by 162.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in High Tide by 149.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in High Tide by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.