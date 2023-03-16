Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $133.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.83). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.81), with a volume of 143,380 shares changing hands.

HSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.26. The company has a market cap of £180.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.45 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Hostelworld Group news, insider Gary Morrison sold 112,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £156,329.13 ($190,529.10). 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

