Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

