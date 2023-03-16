IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

IMAX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IMAX opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $923.43 million, a PE ratio of -43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. IMAX has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

