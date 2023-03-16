Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,760 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 464,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 30.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $463,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $106.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.