Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,107 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.49 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.47.

