Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,520 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $123.26 and a one year high of $206.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day moving average of $148.61.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

