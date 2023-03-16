Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 91,258 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,258 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

