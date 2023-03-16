Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,863,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 28.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,594,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,376 shares of company stock worth $45,293,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $203.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.41.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

