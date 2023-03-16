Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 26.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet Stock Down 0.8 %

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

