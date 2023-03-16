Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 267,185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,004.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

