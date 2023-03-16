Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 38 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,415.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,421.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,074.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,085 shares of company stock worth $4,824,315. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

