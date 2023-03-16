Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 580 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $341.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.53. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $578.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

