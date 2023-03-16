Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 727 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $234.18 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average is $237.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

