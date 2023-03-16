Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 777 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Paychex by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex Price Performance

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.00 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

