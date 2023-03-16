Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $853.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.38.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $760.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $800.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $745.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $727.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

