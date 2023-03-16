Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $174.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

