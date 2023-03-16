Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,076 shares of company stock worth $7,990,284. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $245.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.18 and its 200 day moving average is $229.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.