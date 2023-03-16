Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,890 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of PubMatic worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $21,971,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 260.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 351,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after buying an additional 325,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

PubMatic Trading Down 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $700.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $240,447.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,628 shares of company stock valued at $711,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

