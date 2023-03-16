Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,264.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,618,118 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.13 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.76.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.