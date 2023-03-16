Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $228.15 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day moving average of $208.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.