Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $71,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.