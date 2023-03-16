Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,654 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.54.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

