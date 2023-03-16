Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $6.71 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $818.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $822.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $795.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

