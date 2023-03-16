Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TJX Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.
