Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,420 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

