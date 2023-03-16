Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $94,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,644.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 69,500 shares of company stock worth $2,425,116 and sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

